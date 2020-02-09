× Police investigate early morning shooting that occurred outside Maple Heights lounge

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Maple Heights police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 28-year-old man in critical condition.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired at Politics Lounge, located at 5120 Warrensville Center Road, around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, police report. The caller said there was a man lying on the ground in the parking lot.

The victim, a 28-year-old Cleveland resident, was shot in his shoulder. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or by email at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.