Man accused of driving van into GOP voter registration tent, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJW) — A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove a van through a GOP voter registration tent.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the parking lot of a Walmart on Saturday. No volunteers were hurt.
“I thought he was going to slow down, but he didn’t and he gunned his engine and headed straight,” a volunteer told WTSP.
Deputies identified the suspect as Gregory Wiliam Loel Timm.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.
President Trump took to Twitter to tweet about the incident.
“Law enforcement has been notified. Be careful tough guys who you play with!” he wrote.