× Lake Catholic High School swim coach accused of engaging in sexual conduct with student is placed on leave

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned that a Catholic high school swim team coach has been placed on leave while authorities investigate accusations of sexual conduct with a student.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, Lake Catholic High School administration learned of the allegations on Friday.

As a result, they placed the coach on leave.

The diocese says they are cooperating with authorities and that the safety of their students remains their highest priority.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland released the following statement to FOX 8 regarding the incident: