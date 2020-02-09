Lake Catholic High School swim coach accused of engaging in sexual conduct with student is placed on leave
MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned that a Catholic high school swim team coach has been placed on leave while authorities investigate accusations of sexual conduct with a student.
According to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, Lake Catholic High School administration learned of the allegations on Friday.
As a result, they placed the coach on leave.
The diocese says they are cooperating with authorities and that the safety of their students remains their highest priority.
The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland released the following statement to FOX 8 regarding the incident:
“On Friday, Lake Catholic High School’s administration learned that one of our school’s swim team coaches has been accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student. As a result, we have placed the coach on leave pending the completion of the investigation by civil authorities. The conduct alleged is totally unacceptable and in clear violation of diocesan and school policies and standards which are in place to protect the wellbeing and safety of the students entrusted to our care. We stand ready to cooperate in any way we can with civil authorities and will continue to make the safety and wellbeing of our students as our highest priority.”