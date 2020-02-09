Franklin County coroner says 28 people have died from overdoses in the last week

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Franklin County is experiencing an uptick in overdose deaths, according to the coroner.

Dr. Anahi Ortiz took to Facebook on Sunday to report that there have been 23 deaths from January 31 to this past Friday. Then on Saturday, five more people died from overdoses.

“Most of these folks most likely died from fentanyl. Narcan and fentanyl testing strips are extremely important,” she wrote in her post.

She also provided a list of resources for those who may be seeking treatment.