Ashland County under level 1 snow emergency, drivers urged to use caution

Posted 8:06 pm, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 08:10PM, February 9, 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re heading out tonight, be sure to use caution.

The snow is starting to fall and will eventually turn into rain.

Down in Ashland County, the sheriff declared a level 1 snow emergency. That means the roads are considered hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. They may also be icy.

ODOT is working to keep the roads clear. There are 600 plows operating throughout the state, with 66 of them in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga Counties.

Read more on the weather forecast here. 

