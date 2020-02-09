32-hour work week now in effect for Newburgh Heights employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — This week an improved work-life balance will become more of a reality for employees in Newburgh Heights.

In December, Mayor Trevor Elkins introduced legislation to reduce the standard workweek of full-time employees to 32 hours without impacting their income. Hourly employees will receive a pay bump to account for the lost eight hours.

Ordinances 2019-47,48,49 and 51 formalized the new schedule and the policy was adopted unanimously by the city council. That legislation takes effect Sunday.

The structure of the workweek will be up to each individual department.

In addition to this policy, Newburgh Heights also has implemented a family leave plan, and a student loan assistance program geared toward assisting life issues for residents and employees.

The mayor says this incentive will help attract and retain personnel.

**Editor's Note: Watch our previous report in the video above.