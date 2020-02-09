3 confirmed dead in shooting on Youngstown’s north side

Posted 8:19 am, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 08:35AM, February 9, 2020
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Youngstown police are currently on the scene of a shooting in the city’s north side.

The shooting took place around the corner of Logan Avenue and Tacoma Avenue, near the parking lot of the Brothers of Power Classic Cars Club.

Police first got the call at about 3:50 Sunday morning.

At this point, officials say there have been 3 dead and multiple victims with varying conditions.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.

Google Map for coordinates 41.120907 by -80.637886.

