Vanessa Bryant shares precious video of baby daughter: ‘She looks just like my Gigi….’

LOS ANGELES (WJW) -- Vanessa Bryant on Saturday shared precious video on Instagram of her baby girl, who is seven months old.

In the video, baby Capri is learning to stand with the help of her aunt.

Vanessa wrote, "My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy’s eyes. ☀️❤️auntie Ri-Ri. #7months"

Vanessa has been mourning the deaths and celebrating the lives of her beloved husband, Kobe Bryant; and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Kobe, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California on January 26.

The other victims are Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli; his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa; Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton.

A public memorial service is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center.

