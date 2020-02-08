Students deliver Valentine’s Day cards to senior living communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) -- More than 50 student journalists, grades 6-12, from Brunswick's Beat Video program had a very sweet assignment on Saturday.

They delivered 150 personalized Valentine's Day cards to residents of Plum Creek and Danbury senior living communities.

The students were hoping to brighten the lives of others. "I think it's amazing for the youth and seniors to connect together, to get to know one another and just learn from how they learned their life in general," said Matthew Kovach, student.

Former Cavs players Larry Nance, Sr. and Campy Russell also paid a visit to the senior centers.