Police looking for suspect after driver takes off, crashes into vehicle and poles in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) -- Police took one person into custody and are looking for another after an attempted traffic stop ended in a crash in Parma on Saturday.

According to Parma Heights police, officers noticed a driver speeding; they tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver kept going.

At around 5 p.m., there was a short pursuit, but police said the car was driving too fast so Parma Heights officers called off the chase.

Witnesses reportedly spotted the car still driving recklessly and police were able to catch up with the vehicle again as it headed toward Parma.

At that time, the car struck a vehicle on Pearl Road near Virginia Avenue; the driver then proceeded to hit two poles, knocking out power in the area.

The male driver ran off; the female passenger was arrested and taken to jail.

According to Parma Heights police, officers believe the pair took off due to large amounts of cash and drugs found in the vehicle.

The road will be closed at Pearl and Fernhill until repairs can be made to the poles.