NC home daycare owner saves children with minutes of tornado striking house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJW) — A home daycare owner in North Carolina saved a group of children just minutes before a tornado struck the facility, WBTV reports.

Sherri Wellman had just put five infants and toddlers down for a nap when the storm moved through her Charlotte neighborhood on Thursday.

She saw the tornado warning on the news, quickly grabbed the children and got them away from windows for safety.

"We were watching the news. We saw that the tornado apparently was going to hit Providence High School within 3 minutes, and Providence High School is just right here,” Wellman told the news outlet.

She says her husband nearly escaped with the last child when the roof collapsed right where the kids had been sleeping.

"I had two babies in my sunroom. Threw them in my son's arms. Ran out to the playroom. My husband and I grabbed the others,” Wellman said. "My husband was still on his way out of the room when he said the tree hit the playroom."

Wellman says the group huddled together in one of the only areas in the home that didn't get hit.

She immediately texted the children's parents, letting them know they were ok but would need to be picked up.

“It was probably the best thing I’ve ever felt in my life to hug on her again, and then to hug Sherri because her family, they saved our children," Sara Wright, whose daughter was in Wellman's care, told WBTV.

Wellman is grateful that no one got hurt, but is concerned because now her home and source of income are gone. She is currently looking for a rental home that her family and four dogs can live in.

Anyone interested in helping the Wellman family can donate to their GoFundMe account.