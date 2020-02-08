More snow Sunday, then a change on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- Got snow? Check out, below, how much piled up in some cities.

We’ve had reports of 2-12″ on the ground. More on the way! We get some light snow tonight and then take a break tomorrow until after 4 p.m. when more snow comes into town. But temperatures warm Sunday night so by Monday everything changes to rain. Most of Monday will be dry. Tuesday is the Pick Day of the Week!

Sunday evening:

Monday morning temps are warming into the 40s:

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: