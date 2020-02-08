Mom asks community to send birthday cards to Norton cheerleader recovering from collapse, coma

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The mother of the Norton cheerleader who suffered an asthma attack and allergic reaction that caused her to go into cardiac arrest has a special request ahead of her daughter’s 17th birthday.

Christina Weigand took to Facebook Friday, sharing another update on Emma Pfotus’ journey to recovery.

Video shows Emma working with her physical therapist; she was able to kick her legs and pull herself up and forward from a PT mat.

“I literally cried tears of joy watching her!!” Weigand wrote on Facebook. “She is so determined to beat the odds, oh my gosh she is EMMAZING!! She continually says ‘thank you’ & we keep telling her to thank herself because SHE is doing all the hard work!”

Emma’s 17th birthday is on February 19. Her mother is asking community members to her a letter or card to celebrate the big day.

“I know that we show Emma the messages on [Facebook] but it’s another thing to physically see something in front of her,” Weigand explained.

Cards or letter can be sent here:

Akron Children’s Hospital

Transitional Care — Attn: Emma Pfouts

214 W. Bowery St.

Akron, OH 44308

