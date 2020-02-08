× KFC to sell Beyond Meat’s plant-based ‘fried chicken’ in the southern US

(WJW) — Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is continuing to test its plant-based chicken.

Last August the chain tested its Beyond Fried Chicken at a KFC location near Atlanta, Georgia.

Now, according to USA Today, the chain has extended its supply to more than 70 KFC stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

“Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available through February 23 or while supplies last.

“We’ve really pushed the limits to develop plant-based chicken that I think will have KFC and plant-based protein fans saying, ‘That’s finger-lickin’ good,’” Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S, told the news outlet.

The meat alternative is available as a combo or a la carte. It includes a dipping sauce or can be tossed in one of three sauce options: Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Honey BBQ.