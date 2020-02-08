Greenhouse Tavern posts sign saying tonight is last night of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- It appears The Greenhouse Tavern is closing its doors for good sooner than expected.

A sign posted on the doors of the restaurant on East 4th Street Saturday evening said, "Tonight is our last night of service! We are sold out of various product & unable to continue further. We thank you for your love, support & patronage over the years. -- GHT family."

Earlier this week, chef and owner Jonathon Sawyer said they were not renewing their lease and the tavern would close on Feb. 16.

"We are grateful for the support of the city over the years and even more grateful that our kitchen could be the jumping off point for so many amazing chefs in this city," Sawyer posted on Instagram on Thursday.

**Read more about the closing and Chef Sawyer, here**

41.498304 -81.689919