FBI: Man robs local bank, then thanks teller and says ‘have a nice day’ before leaving scene

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are looking for a man who they say robbed a PNC bank on Mayfield Road in South Euclid on Friday.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said the suspect came in the bank at around 1:30 p.m. and handed a demand note to the teller, indicating a robbery.

The teller complied with the demand and provided an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI said the man said something like, “Thank you. Have a nice or blessed day,” before he took off.

If you have any information about this robbery, you’re asked to provide tips, which can remain anonymous, to the South Euclid Police Department, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crime Stoppers.

