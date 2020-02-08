FBI: Man robs local bank, then thanks teller and says ‘have a nice day’ before leaving scene

Posted 4:31 pm, February 8, 2020, by , Updated at 04:33PM, February 8, 2020

Photo Gallery

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are looking for a man who they say robbed a PNC bank on Mayfield Road in South Euclid on Friday.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said the suspect came in the bank at around 1:30 p.m. and handed a demand note to the teller, indicating a robbery.

The teller complied with the demand and provided an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI said the man said something like, “Thank you. Have a nice or blessed day,” before he took off.

If you have any information about this robbery, you’re asked to provide tips, which can remain anonymous, to the South Euclid Police Department, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crime Stoppers.
Related content in the video, below: Man passes demand note in Independence bank robbery
Data pix.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.