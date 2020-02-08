Dog who disappeared during house fire before Christmas found alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) -- A family's pet who disappeared during a house fire in Wellington has been found alive, the pup's owner confirmed to FOX 8 News on Saturday.

Jordan Moon said their beloved nine-year-old pet, Boss, went missing during all the chaos just before Christmas.

Back in December, the family told FOX 8's Suzanne Stratford the fire appeared to have started in the attic of the home on December 22; within minutes, the entire home was engulfed in flames.

The family was able to escape the fire, but they said the black Lab-mix became scared and took off running.

Unfortunately, Boss had just gotten a bath, so he wasn’t wearing his collar.

Now, weeks later, the family got some wonderful news after a community member spotted Boss in a field near a ravine.

The pup is a bit malnourished, but the family said a vet assistant told them the dog is doing well despite the circumstances.

Boss is currently at home and will be checked out at the vet's office on Monday.

Someone in the community created a GoFundMe page to help with any medical costs.

**Watch video from our original story, above**

41.168942 -82.217935