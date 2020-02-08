Demolition contractors uncover centuries-old log cabin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. (WJW)-- Demolition contractors recently uncovered a centuries-old log cabin in Pennsylvania.

According to WNEP, the contractors were tearing down a former bar in Washingtonville when they discovered the log building, which an official estimates dates back to the 1700s.

"He said it's very much salvageable, and he couldn't believe it himself, what we uncovered here, and said it's very much worth saving," council president Frank Dombroski told the TV station.

The amazing discovery happened as the town cracks down on blighted properties.

For now, the cabin will stay where it is until officials can learn more about it.