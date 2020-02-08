Coronavirus global death toll surpasses number of fatalities from SARS outbreak in early 2000s

(CNN) — The novel coronavirus’s global death toll has surpassed that of the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s.

The latest death toll from the provincial health authority in Hubei, China, brought the number of deaths in mainland China to 780, making the global total 805.

From November 2002 to July 2003, 774 people were killed from SARS.

The news came a day after authorities confirmed a US citizen died of the coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, where the virus appeared in late December before spreading to at least 28 countries.

The 60-year-old American died at a local hospital Thursday, according to the US Embassy in Beijing. The embassy declined to disclose more details out of respect for the family’s privacy.

In a statement to CNN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry extended its condolences and described the patient as a “Chinese-American.” The Chinese government had kept in contact with the patient’s family in China, the statement said, and was working to assist the US and the family in “dealing with the aftermath.”

While most of the deaths have been limited to China, the coronavirus has raced across the continents, infecting more than 30,000 people, paralyzing the world’s second-biggest economy and trapping residents at home and in quarantine.

Among them are hundreds of Americans evacuated from Wuhan. Two evacuation flights landed in the US Friday in what a State Department official described as likely the last chartered flights.

After evacuees arrived in the US, five people housed at the Travis Air Force Base in Northern California were hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. They were taken to an undisclosed hospital with fevers and are in isolation as they undergo more tests.

Other evacuated Americans are housed on military bases across the country. Nearly 60 arrived at Camp Ashland near Omaha, Nebraska, late Friday. They were screened multiple times and none showed symptoms of the virus, a Health and Human Services spokesman told CNN.

Nearly 200 Americans from the first evacuation flight are days into a two-week quarantine at the March Air Reserve Base in Southern California. Another 350 evacuees arrived Wednesday and were taken to Travis AFB and the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Evacuees are subject to a 14-day federally mandated quarantine. Those who show symptoms will be taken to area hospitals for isolation and treatment.

There are a handful of people who aren’t trapped at home or on military bases.

Four people on a cruise ship docked in New Jersey were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Friday. Twenty-three other passengers aboard the Anthem of the Seas were evaluated and cleared at the Bayonne port near New York City.

A pair of relatives became ill, a CDC spokesperson said, and health officials decided to test all four family members in an abundance of caution. The family has been to mainland China but not to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. They had not been in China since January 26, Royal Caribbean said.

Passengers had been on the ship for 12 days, traveling through the Caribbean. They disembarked Friday.

"None of the four guests being tested by CDC showed any clinical signs or symptoms of coronavirus," Royal Caribbean said in a statement, adding that one of them tested positive onboard for the flu.

On Saturday, Royal Caribbean said it was awaiting test results from the CDC to decide whether passengers on its next voyage will be able to board. Because of the high volume of testing being done by the CDC, results won't be available for another day or two, Royal Caribbean said.

The ship was originally scheduled to embark Friday but was delayed first until Saturday. The cruise line later pushed departure back to at least Monday.

As a result of the outbreak, two US-based cruise lines are forbidding people with Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports from boarding.

More than 7,300 people are being quarantined on two cruise ships docked in Hong Kong and Japan over concerns they were inadvertently exposed to the coronavirus by infected passengers.

At least 64 people from all over the world have tested positive for coronavirus on the cruise ship docked in Japan, including 13 Americans.

