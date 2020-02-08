Akron police need help identifying vandalism suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are searching for a man accused of vandalizing a parking gate last month.

Police say the suspect walked past the parking lot at 80 S. Summit Street on January 11 and grabbed onto the end of the parking gate, bending the lever arm until it snapped.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect's identity is asked to contact Akron Police Detective L. Rhodaback at (330) 375-2464, the APD Tip Line at (330) 375-2TIP or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at (330) 434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).