Winter Weather Advisory: Snow showers continue into Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Ohio Friday.
That warning extends through Saturday morning for some folks.
Most people saw a few inches of snow overnight, which could make the morning commute slick.
Snow will continue to fall throughout the day Friday.
An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected.
Here’s the current thinking:
TONIGHT: The mix (SE) will transition to all snow which will continue into Friday.
FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers taper. ***Snowfall totals by Saturday morning will be ~1-4″ with slightly higher amounts for the snow belt.***
Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:
