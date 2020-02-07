Winter Weather Advisory: Snow showers continue into Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Ais in effect for Northeast Ohio Friday.

That warning extends through Saturday morning for some folks.

Most people saw a few inches of snow overnight, which could make the morning commute slick.

Snow will continue to fall throughout the day Friday.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected.

Here’s the current thinking:

TONIGHT: The mix (SE) will transition to all snow which will continue into Friday.

FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers taper. ***Snowfall totals by Saturday morning will be ~1-4″ with slightly higher amounts for the snow belt.***

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

