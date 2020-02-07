Snow emergencies issued amid Winter Weather Advisory

Winter weather advisory: More snow on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) - More snow on the way!  At least no ice will accompany these rounds, but it could pile up in spots.  ***Snowfall totals through Saturday is below*** 

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until 4 p.m. with the exception of Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula County where the advisory goes until early Saturday morning.

Here’s what you can expect:

TODAY:  General snow continues today. Temperatures in the upper 20s

Additional accumulations this afternoon: Around 1″

TONIGHT: Lake effect snow bands

Additional accumulations primarily in the snowbelt: 1-3″ 

TOMORROW: Dry breaks during the morning with additional scattered snow showers in the afternoon

Additional accumulations: Coating to 1″

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

