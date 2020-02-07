Snow emergencies issued amid Winter Weather Advisory

Voter registration deadline approaches for Ohio’s primary election

Posted 11:15 am, February 7, 2020, by

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The deadline to register to vote for Ohio’s primary election is Feb. 18.

To register online, you need your Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number, name, date of birth, address and last four digits of your social security number. (Click here to register)

The primary election is March 17.

Primary ballots by county:

Your Local Election Headquarters here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.