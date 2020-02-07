Two more flu deaths reported in Cuyahoga County

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is reporting two more flu-related deaths this week.

The victims are a 47-year-old man from Lakewood and a 73-year-old man from Olmsted Township. That brings the total number of flu-related deaths in the county this season to eight, including a 16-year-old girl. The number is slightly below the five-year median.

The board of health said more than 675 people were admitted to hospitals over the past five weeks related to the flu. During the same time period, more than 2,100 people have gone to emergency departments with flu-like symptoms.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said it is never too late to get the flu shot.

