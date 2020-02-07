× Statewide endangered missing adult alert issued for elderly Ohio man with dementia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A statewide endangered missing adult alert has been issued by the Columbus Police Department for a missing man who has dementia.

According to the alert, Ronald Davis, 76, left his home in the area of Edenburgh Drive South at midnight Feb. 7 to go to the hospital and never arrived. He has dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure. He requires medication that he does not have with him, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

He is described as being 5’9″ tall and weighs around 213 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a black 2014 Honda Accord with Ohio license plate number HCU7155.

Anyone who sees Davis or the vehicle is asked to call 1-866-693-9171.