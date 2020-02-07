St. Thomas Aquinas School in Cleveland to stay open thanks to ‘generous donor support’

Snow emergencies issued amid Winter Weather Advisory

February 7, 2020
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- St. Thomas Aquinas School in Cleveland will remain open thanks to "generous donor support."

The Diocese of Cleveland shared the update in a press release on Friday.

A spokesman said previously that the school was closing due to financial reasons and declining enrollment.

"Moved by the love of and passionate support for the students of St. Thomas Aquinas School, business and philanthropic leaders have stepped forward with financial support for the school to prevent the recently announced closure," said Deacon Jim Armstrong.

The school is now accepting enrollment for the 2020-21 academic year.

 

 

 

