Remembering Swagger: Share your photos with beloved Browns mascot

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Swagger, the team’s retired mascot, passed away on Friday after suffering a stroke.

The massive mastiff made his last run across FirstEnergy Stadium in October before passing the torch to his son, SJ.

