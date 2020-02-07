Snow emergencies issued amid Winter Weather Advisory

Remembering Swagger: Share your photos with beloved Browns mascot

Posted 4:46 pm, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 05:15PM, February 7, 2020

Photo Gallery

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Swagger, the team’s retired mascot, passed away on Friday after suffering a stroke.

The massive mastiff made his last run across FirstEnergy Stadium in October before passing the torch to his son, SJ.

We want to remember all the good times with Swagger. Share your photos by clicking the “Submit” button below. Mobile users can email pictures to tips@fox8.com. Be sure to include your name and city.

Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.