Britain's Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive to attend the wedding of prince Napoleon and Countess Olympia Arco-Zinneberg at the Saint-Louis-des-Invalides cathedral at the Invalides memorial complex in Paris on October 19, 2019. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Countess Olympia Arco-Zinneberg] instead of [Countess Olympia Arco-Zunnenberg]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice to marry in May
Britain's Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive to attend the wedding of prince Napoleon and Countess Olympia Arco-Zinneberg at the Saint-Louis-des-Invalides cathedral at the Invalides memorial complex in Paris on October 19, 2019. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Countess Olympia Arco-Zinneberg] instead of [Countess Olympia Arco-Zunnenberg]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON (AP) — Britain is set for another royal wedding. Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice will marry in London on May 29.
The palace says 31-year-old Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, will wed in the Chapel Royal of St. James’s Palace. The chapel was the location for the wedding of Beatrice’s great-great-great-great grandmother Queen Victoria to Prince Albert in 1840.
The queen will host a reception afterwards at Buckingham Palace.
Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, announced her engagement to real estate entrepreneur Mozzi last year. He is a Briton descended from a noble Italian family.
The father of the bride quit public royal duties in November amid an outcry over his friendship with the convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August.
An American woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, says she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein’s behest, starting when she was 17. The FBI wants to question the prince as part of its Epstein investigation, but a U.S. prosecutor said last month that Andrew had been uncooperative.
The prince denies wrongdoing.
Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.