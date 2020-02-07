Passengers on cruise ship docking near New York City will be tested for coronavirus, CDC official says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- Passengers on a cruise ship docking Friday morning near New York City will be tested in port for the coronavirus, an official with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with knowledge of the situation tells CNN.

"There are folks on the ship that have a history of travel to China and so CDC and local health officials are going to board the ship when it docks to do an assessment in port for coronavirus," the source said.

Ambulances and stretchers were positioned Friday near The Anthem of the Seas at the port at Bayonne -- a New Jersey city just south of Manhattan -- and personnel were boarding the ship, aerial video from CNN affiliates in New York shows.

"I have been briefed on the (Royal Caribbean) cruise ship arriving this morning," Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis tweeted. "I am certain that the NJ DoH, CDC, and PA NY/NJ are prepared and equipped to address any concerns this morning."

HAPPENING NOW: The Anthem of the Seas cruise ship is back in Bayonne where more than 2 dozen Chinese nationals on board will be screened for the Coronavirus. We’re Live with details @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/SpVixircRM — Tracie Strahan (@tstrahan4NY) February 7, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

CNN has reached out to New Jersey health officials and the governor's office.

Royal Caribbean, which operates the ship, is "closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships," it said in a statement.

"Like airlines, we are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus," the cruise line said. "We continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, the WHO, and local health authorities to align with their guidance and ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew."

**More on the coronavirus here**