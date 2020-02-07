‘Night to Shine’ gives young people with special needs chance to experience prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) -- The 6th Annual Tim Tebow Foundation "Night to Shine" will take place Friday night with cities all over the world taking part.

The event was started to give young people with special needs an opportunity to experience a prom and be treated like royalty.

Thousands of young people and their caregivers will get all dressed up and walk the red carpet where they'll be by “paparazzi."

The Tim Tebow Foundation and local organizers call it a celebration of Gods love for people with special needs.

“It’s just a night to bless families with children with special needs, to see their faces when they’re treated well, a population that’s often forgotten or not treated so well,” said Denise Petek, the Children’s Minister at Cuyahoga Valley Church.

It’s the 5th year the church has participated in the event, which just keeps growing and is always held around Valentines Day.

“They just smile from the minute they walk into the door, so the opportunity to bless them and to take care of their caregivers and parents and treat them special too is just a great honor, we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” said Petek.