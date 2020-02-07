Mentor wedding venue abruptly closes, forcing brides to make new plans

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio event venue has abruptly shut down, forcing many brides-to-be to find a new site to hold their wedding receptions.

NOAH’s Event Venue ceased operations effective immediately. The company, based in Utah, operated venues in 20 states, including one in Mentor.

“Yesterday, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court ordered the cessation of operation of business because of continuing losses…the company is closing all of its event venues, letting employees go and ceasing operations,” attorney Kenneth L. Cannon, II, who represents the company told Fox 8.

NOAH’s Corporation filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in May 2019, but the judge and U.S. Bankruptcy trustee overseeing the case, converted the case to a Chapter 7 liquidation Thursday..

Cannon said due to the liquidation, the likelihood of anyone getting a refund of their money is “highly unlikely.”

All customers, including brides to be will be sent notifications as soon as possible. Employees were also notified of the closure through a letter.

Cannon said the law firm had worked diligently to help turn around the financially troubled company and pay creditors.

He said the company was not able to notify customers because they did not expect Thursday’s liquidation ruling and had hoped the busy spring season would help NOAH’s grow and stabilize the business.

A final hearing on the liquidation of company assets is scheduled for February 20.