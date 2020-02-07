× Lorain County man accused of recording juveniles in bathroom

HENRIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A Lorain County man is facing a lengthy list of charges after authorities say he recorded a woman and teens in the bathroom of his home.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said they began investigating Paul Churchill, 30, after a 19-year-old woman reported he had a hidden camera device in the bathroom of his Henrietta Township house. Detectives searched the device and found a large number of files, some involving juveniles.

Investigators later learned Churchill moved the camera to a friend’s home in Erie County, where he recorded another female victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

Churchill was indicted for:

Four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Three counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired persons in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Five counts of voyeurism.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be presented to a grand jury. Charges are expected in the Erie County case.

Churchill is being held at the Lorain County Jail on $70,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Feb. 13.