Former St. Edward wrestling coach arraigned on charges of sexually assaulting students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Daniel Gonsor, 30, was arraigned Friday on sexual assault charges.

He was issued $10,000 bond.

Gonsor is a Cleveland firefighter and a former part-time wrestling coach at St. Edward.

According to the indictment, Gonsor sexually assaulted two teenagers between June 2015 and July 2019.

He faces 20 charges including rape, sexual battery and endangering children.

St. Edward's principal says the school was alerted by a family that Gonsor had a sexual relationship with student athletes.

The school alerted law enforcement and suspended him.

He has since been terminated.

The FOX 8 I-Team broke news of the investigation in December.

