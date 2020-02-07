AURORA, Ohio (WJW) -- Spa Walden in Aurora was recently voted the #1 spa in Ohio. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton visited the luxurious spa to see all the different services offered. Click here to learn more about Spa Walden.
Kenny visits Spa Walden to see why it was voted #1
-
Kenny stops to smell the flowers at the 2020 Great Big Home + Garden Show
-
Kenny sharpens his ice carving skills while previewing Lake Metroparks Ice Festival
-
Kenny’s looking for a ‘Clue’ at Cleveland Play House
-
One stop shopping for brides-to-be at the Today’s Bride Wedding Show
-
Kenny’s at ‘Zhug’ — A new Middle Eastern Mediterranean hot spot in town
-
-
Redevelopment plans for portion of Geauga Lake voted down by Bainbridge Township officials
-
‘Perfect day’: Norton cheerleader’s special visit with siblings and pets as she recovers
-
Looking for a new holiday meat? Try Kenny Crumpton’s Brilliant Beef Brisket
-
Show info: December 3, 2019
-
Kenny’s on a Road Trip Adventure with Disney on Ice
-
-
Kenny’s a kid again at Kidforce Collectibles
-
Kenny’s learning the In’s & Out’s of Fastpitch Softball
-
Edwin’s Bakery has a special connection with the legacy of MLK