Kenny visits Spa Walden to see why it was voted #1

Posted 9:43 am, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 09:42AM, February 7, 2020
AURORA, Ohio (WJW) -- Spa Walden in Aurora was recently voted the #1 spa in Ohio. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton visited the luxurious spa to see all the different services offered. Click here to learn more about Spa Walden.

