How to navigate the signs of an indiscriminate disease and show your heart some love

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heart disease is indiscriminate.

On Go Red Day, we learned more from Dr. Marc on FOX 8 Extra about how to understand what our bodies are saying.

Concerning signs are chest pain and pressure, but Dr. Marc says the key thing is whether it is new and unique pain and whether it lasts for more than a minute.

Dr. Marc says if the pain lasts for 5 minutes, call 911.

Dr. Marc says fatigue is also a sign. Not general tiredness, but fatigue in a “new and unusual way.”

According to Dr. Marc, a person dies of a heart attack every 37 seconds in the United States.

Other keys to understanding your risks are making sure you know your family history, your blood pressure and cholesterol.

A heart attack means heart muscle cells are dying, and that’s why time is so critical in those moments.

