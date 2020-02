Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- All this month, we are celebrating love stories across Northeast Ohio. We will feature stories of couples defying the odds, showcase people's love for pets, children, and parents.

Today we introduce you to Jan and Chuck Hawk. They met after they were both widowed.

Neither thought they would ever marry again. But, life has a way, and today they truly believe a higher power brought them together.

Watch in the video, above, their story of overcoming sadness and a health scare through love.

