Heart-Healthy Snacks

Heart Healthy Food for Kids
Apple Chips
Ingredients:
- Apples – any type/variety
- Cinnamon
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
Wash the apples. Slice apples horizontally as thin as able, about 1/8 inch. You can use a mandolin or sharp knife. Cut out core if needed after slicing apple
- Place apples on baking sheet in a single layer and sprinkle with cinnamon
- Bake for 1 hour, then flip and bake for 1-2 more hours until dried. The longer you bake the more crispy they will be!
Chickpea Cookie Dough
Ingredients:
- 1, 15 ounce can chickpeas – drained and rinsed very well
- 1/4 cup nut butter – peanut butter, cashew butter, sunbutter, etc – cookie dough will take on the flavor of the nut butter you use
- 2-3 teaspoons vanilla extract, to taste
- ¼ cup almond flour
- 2-3 Tbsp maple syrup, to taste
- ½ teaspoon salt – if using canned chickpeas with salt or salted nut butter, cut the amount of salt added in half
- ¼ cup chocolate chips (or other mix ins of choice)
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients, except chocolate chips, in a high speed food processor. Process until thick dough forms, scraping the sides as necessary. Process until it begins to look like cookie dough!
- Fold in chocolate chips and serve. Leftovers will keep for up to 1 week in the fridge.
*Recipe adapted from frommybowl.com
Chocolate Black Bean Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1, 15 ounce can black beans – drained and rinsed
- 3 eggs
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- ½ cup rolled oats
- ½ cup maple syrup or honey
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Chocolate chips for topping
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line muffin tin with liners
- Add all ingredients, except for chocolate chips, to high speed blender or food processor. Blend until all is incorporated in and you see no lumps.
- Pour the batter evenly into 12 prepared muffin tins. Add chocolate chips on top.
- Bake 18-20 minutes until toothpick comes out clean. Cool on metal rack
- Enjoy! Muffins best in the fridge or freezer.
1 muffin has about 7 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber!
*Recipe from kristineskitchenblog.com