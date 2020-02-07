Snow emergencies issued amid Winter Weather Advisory

Heart-Healthy Snacks

February 7, 2020
Heart Healthy Food for Kids

Apple Chips

Ingredients:

  • Apples – any type/variety
  • Cinnamon

Instructions:

  1.  Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
    Wash the apples. Slice apples horizontally as thin as able, about 1/8 inch. You can use a mandolin or sharp knife. Cut out core if needed after slicing apple
  2. Place apples on baking sheet in a single layer and sprinkle with cinnamon
  3. Bake for 1 hour, then flip and bake for 1-2 more hours until dried. The longer you bake the more crispy they will be!

Chickpea Cookie Dough

Ingredients:

  • 1, 15 ounce can chickpeas – drained and rinsed very well
  • 1/4 cup nut butter – peanut butter, cashew butter, sunbutter, etc – cookie dough will take on the flavor of the nut butter you use
  • 2-3 teaspoons vanilla extract, to taste
  • ¼ cup almond flour
  • 2-3 Tbsp maple syrup, to taste
  • ½ teaspoon salt – if using canned chickpeas with salt or salted nut butter, cut the amount of salt added in half
  • ¼ cup chocolate chips (or other mix ins of choice)

Instructions:

  1. Place all ingredients, except chocolate chips, in a high speed food processor. Process until thick dough forms, scraping the sides as necessary. Process until it begins to look like cookie dough!
  2. Fold in chocolate chips and serve. Leftovers will keep for up to 1 week in the fridge.

*Recipe adapted from frommybowl.com

 

Chocolate Black Bean Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1, 15 ounce can black beans – drained and rinsed
  • 3 eggs
  • ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup rolled oats
  • ½ cup maple syrup or honey
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Chocolate chips for topping

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line muffin tin with liners
  2. Add all ingredients, except for chocolate chips, to high speed blender or food processor. Blend until all is incorporated in and you see no lumps.
  3. Pour the batter evenly into 12 prepared muffin tins. Add chocolate chips on top.
  4. Bake 18-20 minutes until toothpick comes out clean. Cool on metal rack
  5. Enjoy! Muffins best in the fridge or freezer.

1 muffin has about 7 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber!

*Recipe from kristineskitchenblog.com

