Thieves accused of smashing out windows, stealing from cars across Northeast Ohio

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) -- Police in cities across Northeast Ohio are reporting a rash of smashed out car windows.

While some of it is attributed to vandalism, in other cases, it is the work of an organized criminal gang.

In the past week, a number of visitors to the Macedonia Recreation Center returned to their cars and discovered their windows had been smashed out. Macedonia police said the opportunistic thieves were looking for credit cards and checks that they could steal from purses and wallets.

Two men were later caught on surveillance cameras at the Walmart in Streetsboro using the victims' credit cards to buy gift cards valued at $500 each.

“Visa gift cards are untraceable, so you have $500, basically cash money in your hand and then they either go to sell them or they can just use them at any other store," said Detective Jay Hathaway.

Investigators believe the two men are members of an organized criminal organization known as the Felony Lane Gang. The group was given the name because some of its members cash stolen checks in the outer lanes of bank drive-thrus, where tellers can’t get a good look at them.

“They usually strike in three to four increments in town and they go all over, their common thing is they smash out windows, steal purses and anything else of value they can,” said Detective Hathaway.

Investigators said the gang targets parking lots at recreation centers and day care facilities, where people are more likely to leave their purses and wallets in their cars.

They added that members of the Felony Lane Gang, which is based in Florida, generally uses rental vehicles like a red Ford Explorer shown on video leaving the parking lot at the Macedonia Recreation Center. I

Investigators said in order to avoid police detection, gang members steal a new set of license plates as they move from city to city.

Macedonia Police are recommending that people take steps to avoid becoming the next victim of the gang.

"They're opportunists, so when they see bags, purses, anything inside your car, they're going to break into it and steal it, so don't leave anything of value in plain view. If you go in to work out, bring your bag in with you, lock it in the trunk or just leave it at home,” said Detective Hathaway.