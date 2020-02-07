Snow emergencies issued amid Winter Weather Advisory

Fox 8 Jukebox: Disco Inferno

Posted 9:23 am, February 7, 2020, by
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Disco Inferno warmed up the Fox 8 studio with their high-energy music and iconic dance moves. We look forward to the band's visit every year! Disco Inferno is one of Northeast Ohio's most popular and busy bands. Click here to see Disco Inferno's show calendar.

