Fox 8 Jukebox: Disco Inferno

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Disco Inferno warmed up the Fox 8 studio with their high-energy music and iconic dance moves. We look forward to the band's visit every year! Disco Inferno is one of Northeast Ohio's most popular and busy bands. Click here to see Disco Inferno's show calendar.

