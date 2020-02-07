Crash victim reunites with trooper after 20th surgery, credits him for saving her life

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s been a long road to recovery for Katherine Salsbury, who was hit by a car when she was nine years old back in 2011.

Sgt. Jeff Kaess was patrolling at the time and rushed to the scene to help. When he got there, he found Katherine trapped underneath the car. She was badly hurt.

Sgt. Kaess’ EMT training kicked in and he immediately began applying pressure to her femoral artery to slow the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

He and Katherine stayed in touch after that fateful day and on February 5 of this year, they were reunited following her 20th surgery.

She and her mother credit him for saving the now 16 year old’s life.

The Life Flight crew also praised him for his quick action to slow down the blood loss.