Snow emergencies issued amid Winter Weather Advisory

Coca-Cola selling Cherry Vanilla Coke in bottles and cans

Posted 4:15 pm, February 7, 2020, by
Data pix.

(CNN) — Coca-Cola knows what flavors you like to mix together at the soda fountain. Now it's bottling your favorite.

Starting next week, Cherry Vanilla Coca-Cola and a Zero Sugar version will be available for purchase in cans and bottles. The flavor was inspired by the many customers who mix Cherry and Vanilla Coke at Coca-Cola's Freestyle soda fountains.

The latest flavor is another in a string of innovations within the classic Coca-Cola brand. Recently, the company launched Coke Energy in the United States. Internationally, it has rolled out a Coke With Coffee line, which could one day make its way to American customers. And last year, it launched a new Orange Vanilla variety.

The company argues that people are increasingly reaching for drinks that serve a functional purpose, such as offering a nutritional benefit or a boost of energy. Regular sodas are off-trend.

To keep people interested and make sure that they don't abandon the traditional Coke brand, Coca-Cola is trying to make it attractive to both diehard fans and casual drinkers with new flavors and functional varieties.

More on Coca-Cola, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.