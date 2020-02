Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Staff Sergeant Zane Lewis as one of Cleveland's Own.

The Mentor High School graduate is currently stationed in New Mexico.

He's serving in year four of a six year enlistment in the Air Force.

He graduated with honors from the Air Force Academy and was stationed in Italy for two years.

