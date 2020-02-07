× Browns name Joe Woods defensive coordinator

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns named San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Joe Woods as their new defensive coordinator, the team officially announced on Friday.

Woods previously spent two seasons as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos.

“It’s good to be back in this role,” Woods said in a news release on Friday. “I felt like I learned a lot from my time in Denver. It’s really about managing people, game-planning and how to call a game, so I feel like I’m more prepared now than I was then.”

This is a reunion for Woods and new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. The pair were together for eight seasons in Minnesota, as Woods worked under then-defensive coordinator Mike Tomlin.

Just days ago, Woods was on the sidelines with 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.

“It’s good to see when you’re taking a coach from another team it’s good to see that team having success. It was fun to watch those guys. They had an incredible season. Joe’s impact on that defense was very real,” Stefanski said.

“I’m going to spend a lot of time with the offense but it doesn’t mean I won’t spend time with the defense. To be able to have somebody in there that I trust, that I know is a good coach is huge. Just sitting with him this past day and talking football, it just aligns with the vision with the type of defense we want to play. I think we’ve got a really good defensive coordinator.”

