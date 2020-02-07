× American Airlines expands service to NYC, DC at Cleveland Hopkins

CLEVELAND (WJW)– American Airlines is adding service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to New York LaGuardia and Washington Reagan.

It begins on June 4. Flights for both destinations will be available on American Airlines’ website on Saturday.

“Cleveland and Northeast Ohio have always been important to American. With the continued growth in the region, the decision to add and enhance our Cleveland service was obvious,” said Jason Reisinger, American Airlines managing director of network planning.

Service to Washington D.C. will go from three times daily to four times daily. Three of the flights will have larger aircraft.

American Airlines will use a larger aircraft to New York City to add 150 seats daily.