Akron officials to provide update on police-involved shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– City of Akron officials will hold a news conference on Friday to provide an update on a recent officer-involved shooting.

The incident started when officers tried to stop a vehicle for not having a license plate on Jan. 7, Akron police said. That prompted a short chase, which ended with a crash at Kenmore Boulevard and Manchester Road.

Officers said the 19-year-old driver was slumped over the wheel. When police approached the car, he got out and that’s when officers fired shots, police said.

The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

