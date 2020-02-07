× Action-packed weekend at the slopes: Boston Mills & Brandywine resorts offering super savings

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a great weekend to hit the slopes! Snowflakes have been falling all day and continuous snowfall is forecasted for the remainder of the weekend.

Boston Mills & Brandywine resorts are encouraging skiers to make a trek to the slopes.

They say the mild temperatures and continuous snowfall will make for “pristine skiing conditions.”

Both resorts have action-packed weekends planned, featuring multiple promotions and events.

Friday College Late Nights

Every Friday until February 28 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Location: Brandywine

Admission: $20

Valid college ID gets attendees a $20 snow pass, $15 rental equipment and $20 snow tubing pass valid at Polar Blast from 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Five Dollar Rental Saturday Late Nights

Every Saturday until February 29 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Location: Brandywine

Admission: $28

The promotion includes $5 ski or snowboard rental equipment and a $28 snow pass.

Sunday Super Saver

Sunday, February 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Location: Brandywine

Admission: $35

Purchase this lift ticket and rental package for $35 (day-of) or pre-sale price of $30 (must purchase before midnight the day before). Rental Package Includes: skis + poles + boots or snowboard + boots. Pre-sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on February 8.

More on Boston Mills & Brandywine resorts, here.