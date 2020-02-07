× 30,000 pounds of uneaten food from Super Bowl LIV donated to Florida food banks

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) — More than 30,000 pounds of food that weren’t eaten at the Super Bowl last weekend was donated to a Miami-area food bank this week, ESPN reports.

Volunteers began packing the food Monday morning at Hard Rock Stadium so it could be sent to five shelters in need.

The donated food items included beef tenderloins, barbecue chicken, wings, ribs and charcuterie plates from VIP catered sections, concession stands and suites.

Volunteers worked full-day shifts until Thursday to get everything packed up.

“It’s a full volunteer job for everyone. We just want to help people in need,” Food Rescue US Miami director Ellen Bowen told ESPN. “It’s amazing to see how much food there is that otherwise would have been thrown in the trash that can now feed so many people.”

The food was donated to the Miami Rescue Mission, the Broward Outreach Center, Broward Partnership for the Homeless, Lotus House Shelter and Camillus House. It will be able to feed an estimated 20,000 people.