Woman says her windshield was smashed while driving on highway in Lorain County

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) - A Vermilion woman says she was driving along I-90 in Lorain County early Wednesday morning when her windshield shattered after being struck by an unknown object.

Kim Mesar was heading home from work around 12:40 a.m. on I-90 westbound between Route 611 and Route 254 in Sheffield Village when the passenger side of her windshield was hit.

"I heard this loud bang, and I actually thought someone shot my car at first, I started screaming. As soon as the impact hit, my window just shattered," Mesar told FOX 8 News.

She said there is no overpass on the stretch of highway where her car was struck and there was no other traffic in front of her car at the time it happened. She believes an object may have been thrown from a wooded area along the highway.

"It's very scary. You don't think this is ever going to happen to you and then it does. I mean, you hear about it on the news all the time, you hear about it happening to other people, and you don't think it's going to happen to you," she said.

Despite the damage to her windshield, she made the decision to drive on, until she found a safe place to call 911.

"Had I stopped on the side of the highway, if this is what these people's attempt was, was to get me out of the car, then they would have done it,” Mesar explained. "That’s what my advice is, don't stop, because what they want you to do is stop and don't do that."

As she considers all the possible outcomes of being hit at high speed on the highway, Kim Mesar says it is her concern for the safety of other drivers that has prompted her to share her story.

"It could have come all the way through my car. It could have very well come on my side of the car,” she said. "I hit my brakes. If there would have been somebody behind me, I mean somebody could have run into me. I'm very angry. I'm mad. I now have to fix my windshield. I don't have a car."

Mesar is hoping that other drivers traveling the stretch of I-90 between 611 and 254 late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning may have seen something that could help investigators determine what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sheffield Village Police.