SCHOOL CLOSINGS ACROSS NORTHEAST OHIO

WATCH LIVE: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all of Northeast Ohio

Posted 9:31 pm, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 09:33PM, February 6, 2020

Live Video

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of Northeast Ohio from 7 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Wintry mix of snow and ice is expected. 3-5″ of snow and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

Travel could be very difficult and hazardous road conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

The rain/snow line battle continues. The Fox 8 app is the best way to stay on top of the changing weather patterns.

Here’s the current thinking:

TONIGHT:  The mix (SE) will transition to all snow which will continue into Friday.

FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers taper. ***Snowfall totals by Saturday morning will be ~1-4″ with slightly higher amounts for the snow belt.*** 

This active storm track will produce many instances of ups and down temperatures as well as rain/snow line battling it out for control over the rain/mix/snow.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.