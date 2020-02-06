WATCH LIVE: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of Northeast Ohio from 7 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Wintry mix of snow and ice is expected. 3-5″ of snow and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

Travel could be very difficult and hazardous road conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

The rain/snow line battle continues. The Fox 8 app is the best way to stay on top of the changing weather patterns.

Here’s the current thinking:

TONIGHT: The mix (SE) will transition to all snow which will continue into Friday.

FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers taper. ***Snowfall totals by Saturday morning will be ~1-4″ with slightly higher amounts for the snow belt.***

This active storm track will produce many instances of ups and down temperatures as well as rain/snow line battling it out for control over the rain/mix/snow.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: