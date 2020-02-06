University Heights police looking for suspect who vandalized patrol car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) - University Heights police are asking the public for help in finding a person who threw a brick at a police cruiser, causing the front windshield to shatter.

Lt. Dale Orians says the incident happened Wednesday night around 11:40. A police officer was walking out to the parking lot at the same time.

The suspect fled the area, crossing Warrensville Center Road.

Police say they are unsure of the motive but believe the suspect is a male in his late teens or early twenties.

Officials are still reviewing surveillance footage from the area to gain better video of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the felony vandalism is asked to call University Heights police at (216) 932-8799.